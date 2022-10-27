Four communist-era monuments to Red Army soldiers have been dismantled in Poland.

It’s in a renewed drive to remove symbols of Moscow’s post-World War II domination and to stress its condemnation of Moscow’s current war in Ukraine.

Karol Nawrocki, Head of the state historical institute called for them to be removed and said the obelisks stood for a system that was guilty of enslaving and murdering its own people and other nations, including Poles.

"It's the symbol of a system which, after 1945, turned into its vassals and colonized half of Europe, including our country," Nawrocki said in Glubczyce, in the south of Poland, as workers were readying to remove the figure of a Red Army soldier prior to dismantling the entire monument.

He stressed that Russian law prosecutes and provides up to three years in prison for anyone removing Soviet army monuments, even in foreign countries.