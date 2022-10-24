The bleating and bells of some 1,200 sheep and 200 goats took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning, as part of a festival that recreates the pastoral practice of moving livestock to new grazing grounds.

Organizers of the Transhumance Festival make a symbolic payment for the right to use the drovers' route that crosses the capital. The payment, presented at Madrid's city hall in medieval Spain's currency, consists of 50 maravedis, as stated in an agreement between the city and shepherds that dates back to 1418.

