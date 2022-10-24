Crews aboard a humanitarian rescue ship rescued 38 people on Sunday from a small fibreglass boat adrift in the Mediterranean.

Several children and one woman were among those rescued by teams from the SOS Mediterranee-operated Ocean Viking vessel, officials said.

The rescue ship now has 73 migrants on board.

Warm weather and calm seas in southern Europe and the Mediterranean have led to a sharp increase in migrant boats arriving in recent days.

Nearly 300 people disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto on Saturday after their rescue at sea in five different operations by the crew of a humanitarian vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders.