In a duet with Maxime Thomas from the Paris Opera, Gladys now lives from her passion: dancing.

Within La Possible Echappée, she rehearses the choreographies of the association's next performances.

Gladys does not go beyond her disability, she dances with it, her wheelchair becoming an integral part of the creation.

Thanks to her dance, Gladys, who became paraplegic at the age of 13, has rediscovered her ability to move.