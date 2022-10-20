English
Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat music legend Fela Kuti, performs during the Lagos Jazz series music festival at Muri Okunola Park in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 29, 2013.
King of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, honoured in Paris

The Paris Philharmonic is devoting an immersive exhibition to the Nigerian musician Fela Kuti, inventor of Afrobeat in the 1970s, who "had a real love affair with France," according to Alexandre Girard-Muscagorry, one of the exhibition curators.

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti spoke of his father's bravery in using "music as a weapon" ahead of an immersive exhibition opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Thursday.

"Instead of picking up a gun, music was the only tool he had. It was a weapon to use against authority, against colonisation and corrupt African governments," said Femi Kuti, himself a hugely successful musician.

