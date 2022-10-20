The Paris Philharmonic is devoting an immersive exhibition to the Nigerian musician Fela Kuti, inventor of Afrobeat in the 1970s, who "had a real love affair with France," according to Alexandre Girard-Muscagorry, one of the exhibition curators.

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti spoke of his father's bravery in using "music as a weapon" ahead of an immersive exhibition opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Thursday.

"Instead of picking up a gun, music was the only tool he had. It was a weapon to use against authority, against colonisation and corrupt African governments," said Femi Kuti, himself a hugely successful musician.