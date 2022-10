Ukraine and Russia carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps so far on Monday, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women, according to Ukraine's chief of staff.

The oldest woman is 62 years old, the youngest is 21 years old, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

They added that 37 women were previously evacuated from Azovstal.

Russian authorities say two women chose not to return but this hasn't been confirmed by Kyiv.