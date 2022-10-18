English
Over 500 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodation
Russian authorities said on Tuesday a "technical malfunction" probably caused a military jet to crash into a block of flats in Yeysk, near Ukraine, killing at least 13 people including three children.

Investigators said they were questioning the pilots of the Sukhoi Su-34, who managed to parachute out of the plane before it crashed on Monday into the nine-storey building, engulfing it in flames.

Nineteen people were injured, four of them critically.

A criminal inquiry has been launched into possible violations of flight rules.

