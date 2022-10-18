When keepers noticed she had some “unusual hives,” this lioness underwent an allergy test in Australia’s Perth Zoo. “Humans aren’t the only ones feeling spring hay fever,” members of the zoo said.

This footage released by the zoo shows seven-year-old lioness Uzuri being examined by a veterinary team under general anaesthetic.

“Pet owners may recognise the skin prick and patch test as the same one given to their own itchy cats and dogs,” the zoo said.

The tests showed the animal was having a reaction to dust, mites and some plants, and vet teams were working on a treatment plan, according to the zoo.