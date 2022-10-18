English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Perth Zoo via Storyful
no comment

Lion undergoes allergy test at Perth Zoo

When keepers noticed she had some “unusual hives,” this lioness underwent an allergy test in Australia’s Perth Zoo. “Humans aren’t the only ones feeling spring hay fever,” members of the zoo said.

This footage released by the zoo shows seven-year-old lioness Uzuri being examined by a veterinary team under general anaesthetic.

“Pet owners may recognise the skin prick and patch test as the same one given to their own itchy cats and dogs,” the zoo said.

The tests showed the animal was having a reaction to dust, mites and some plants, and vet teams were working on a treatment plan, according to the zoo.

Today's Top Stories

more from World