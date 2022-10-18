The ARK D-O art gallery in the southern Bosnian town of Konjic started its life as a nuclear bunker during the times of the Socialist Federative Republic of Yugoslavia.

Dug into a mountain 280 metres deep, it was built in secrecy over 26 years to protect former Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito and the military and political top of the country that has dissolved into seven independent states since.

Its second incarnation as an art gallery began in 2011.

Now, as the spectre of nuclear war once again haunts the world, it's being reconsidered as a place to shelter in case of emergency.

But local officials warn it wasn't built for these times -- while the facility can withstand a 25-kilotonne nuclear blast, some modern nuclear bombs are far more powerful.