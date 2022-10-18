Multiple explosions hit central Kyiv on Monday, October 17, for the second time in a week, killing at least four people, including a pregnant woman, and damaging residential buildings, officials said.

The blasts rocked Kyiv’s central Shevchenko district, the city’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, adding that 28 drones flew above Kyiv on Monday during the Russian strike.

According to Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Russian forces deployed Iranian-made "Shahed-136" drones in Monday’s strike.

Ukrainian officials say Russia has repeatedly used the so-called suicide drones against Ukrainian targets.