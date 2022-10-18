This year's Ballon d'Or winners Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois celebrated with their Real Madrid teammates on Tuesday after the pair returned to the Spanish capital with their trophies.

Benzema won the Ballon d'Or for the first time, while Courtois received the Lev Yashin Trophy as best goalkeeper for the 2021-2022 season.

Benzema netted 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions for Real Madrid, as he helped guide them to a La Liga and Champions League double. He's the first French player to win the men's trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

Courtois was named man of the match in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool, and helped his team secure the league title and Supercopa de Espana glory.