English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

An artisan operator cleans with a cloth a replica of the FIFA football World Cup Trophy.
no comment

Inside look at World Cup trophy factory in Italy

A peek inside a factory in a town on the outskirts of Milan, which manufactures the football World Cup trophy. The trophy is made by GDE Bertoni in the Italian town of Paderno Dugnano. Italy, however, will miss out on the 2022 World Cup after it failed to qualify for the tournament.

Seeing 'our' cup lifted, in quotes, is always a great emotion," says GDE Bertoni production manager . "To think that Italy will not participate in a World Cup for the second time hurts us, but we know that Italy can participate in other competitions. We are waiting for our moment."

Today's Top Stories

more from World