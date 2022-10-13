A peek inside a factory in a town on the outskirts of Milan, which manufactures the football World Cup trophy. The trophy is made by GDE Bertoni in the Italian town of Paderno Dugnano. Italy, however, will miss out on the 2022 World Cup after it failed to qualify for the tournament.

Seeing 'our' cup lifted, in quotes, is always a great emotion," says GDE Bertoni production manager . "To think that Italy will not participate in a World Cup for the second time hurts us, but we know that Italy can participate in other competitions. We are waiting for our moment."