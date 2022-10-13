English
Video

Damage to a residential building after a strike in Mykolaiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Boy rescued from rubble after Mykolaiv shelling

Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv struck a five-story building, damaging it severely, said local authorities.

Regional governor Vitali Kim said an 11-year-old boy was rescued from under the rubble, where he had spent six hours.

Ukraine's Emergency Services released a video showing the boy being pulled out of rubble and taken to hospital.

Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence in Russia's war as Kyiv’s forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Moscow.

