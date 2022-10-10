Explosions hit Kyiv early on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, as Russia’s military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities. The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the centre of the city, said an Emergency Service spokesperson.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said blasts were reported in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. At least 11 people were killed and 64 were injured across Ukraine strikes, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service.