English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Video

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday
no comment

Russian bombs strike Kyiv

Explosions hit Kyiv early on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, as Russia’s military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities. The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the centre of the city, said an Emergency Service spokesperson.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said blasts were reported in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. At least 11 people were killed and 64 were injured across Ukraine strikes, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service.

Today's Top Stories

more from World