This is not the first time a diver has jumped from a helicopter. But in Sydney Bay, it's quite unheard of.

Rhiannan Iffland, Aussie six-time World Series champion, has achieved her first-ever dive from a helicopter into the waters of Sydney Harbour.

Hovering at 20 metres above the water, the 31-year-old had moments to prepare before completing her dive, set against the picturesque backdrop of the iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

The impressive dive marks the celebration of the Australian record champion’s return home for the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series final.