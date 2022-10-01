Tropical depression Noru has weakened to a low-pressure storm, with its center located in the Muang district of Thailand’snorth-eastern province of Chaiyaphum, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

According to local media reports on Thursday, the low-pressure cell, compounded by the intensifying south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, will cause heavy rain in the 24 provinces on Friday, including Bangkok and its peripherals, which may result in flash floods at the feet of mountains and waterway overflows.

Rough seas and strong winds are forecast for the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, with waves between 2m and 3m and over 3m in stormy areas. Small vessels are advised to remain ashore until Sunday, said the department.