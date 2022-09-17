This week, mourners came from all over the country (and further afield) to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, in London's Green Park, Belfast or Edinburgh.

Far from the madding crowd, journalists met Mykola Gonchar, 58, and his mother Nina, 92, who are the only two survivors of bombardments in Bohorodychne, in the Donbas region, a village repeatedly taken and retaken by the Ukrainians and Russians on the front line.

Huge deposits of multi-coloured plastic, dragged along by various tributaries, cover the calm waters of Lake Suchitlan in El Salvador like a blanket.

Finally, the French city of Toulouse saw a new version of rugby: water rugby. To score a try on a floating platform serving as a rugby pitch, you must dive into the waters of the Garonne River.

