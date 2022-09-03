Members of the Society for Protection of Turtles (Spot) NGO gather at sunset in northern Cyprus's Akdeniz turtle conservation beach to release around 300 newly-hatched Loggerhead (Caretta Caretta) and Green (Chelonia Mydas) turtles. Every year between the end of May and the beginning of August, Caretta Caretta and Chelonia Mydas turtles go on land by the hundreds to lay their eggs on the beaches of the Mediterranean island, which is considered the third most important location for the reproduction of turtles after Greece and Turkey.