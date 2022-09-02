Pakistani authorities on Friday warned people in devastated southern Sindh province to move to safer places before more floodwater from the swollen Indus river is expected to hit the region this week.

The town of Shahdadkot in the province saw people moving their cattle through knee-deep water with many buildings also affected.

In May, some parts of Sindh were the hottest place in Pakistan. Now people are facing floods there that have caused an outbreak of waterborne diseases. Although flood waters continued to recede in most of the country, many districts in Sindh remained underwater.

The death toll from the flooding surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.

Pakistan blames climate change for the recent heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods.