Plaster-caked workers bustle around colourful idols of the elephant god Ganesha along a narrow Mumbai street, racing to complete the storeys-high statues for one of India's biggest religious festivals as business booms after a Covid hiatus. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which draws tens of thousands of Hindu devotees onto streets across India's financial hub to worship decorated idols of the god, kicks off on August 31 and promises to be bigger this year.