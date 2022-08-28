On Sunday, exhausted villagers in southern Pakistan stood amidst their flooded homes, seeing most of their possessions and livelihoods washed away by the floods.

Nabi Dad, 37, and his wife take turns carrying their child and saving what remains of their belongings as their home in Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan, is submerged in waist-high water following torrential rains.

Every night, he retrieves his wooden bed and perches it at a vantage point while waiting for help under the open sky.

Flash floods from heavy rains washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers distributed tents and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.