At least 25 people were killed and 31 others wounded after Russian forces launched a strike on a train station near Chaplyne in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, 24 August, according to the latest report from the Ukrainian train operator.

Five carriages of a passenger train were destroyed. There were several dozen people inside them. There were also civilians in the train, as well as Ukrainian soldiers, according to some witnesses. The dead and injured were evacuated during the night.

On Thursday morning, investigators were recovering all the fragments of projectiles from the scene of war.

In a car, five civilians were also killed instantly, according to officials.

Several houses nearby were damaged. A woman who works at the railway station located 800 metres away said that the soldiers and some equipment were transported by train.

The authorities do not wish to communicate about the presence of soldiers in the train.

At least nine civilians, including two children, were killed in the attack. One child was killed in a car driving near the tracks, the other one in the village of Chaplyne.