A wildlife sanctuary in Barberton, South Africa, welcomed a new white rhino calf on August 11.

Footage recorded by the Care for Wild rhino sanctuary shows nine-year-old Olive the white rhino with her male calf shortly after it was born. The calf can be seen taking its first steps and nursing with its mother.

Care for Wild said that Olive was rescued at 10 months old after poachers killed her mother.

The white rhino is classed as “near threatened”, with about 18,000 animals living in protected areas and private game reserves.