The mango has its own parade and festival in northeast Egypt, the first of its kind in the region.

The governorate of Ismailia is the country's mango production hotspot and is known for producing the best varieties, thanks to the soil and climate conditions.

The region is responsible for one third of Egypt's mango production, with a cultivated area of over 88,000 acres.

The festival started on 19 August and lasted for two days.