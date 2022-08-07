It is one of the most popular events at the San Francisco Zoo. The year's new batch of penguin chicks waddle their way past hundreds of excited guests, before ceremoniously taking their first swim at their new home on Penguin Island. This year, five adorable Magellanic penguin chicks – two females and three males that hatched between mid-April and May – took their bow.

