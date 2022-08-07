English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

euronews_icons_loading
The annual March of the Penguins returns to San Francisco Zoo
no comment

The March of the Penguins at San Francisco Zoo

It is one of the most popular events at the San Francisco Zoo. The year's new batch of penguin chicks waddle their way past hundreds of excited guests, before ceremoniously taking their first swim at their new home on Penguin Island. This year, five adorable Magellanic penguin chicks – two females and three males that hatched between mid-April and May – took their bow.

This year, five adorable Magellanic penguin chicks – two females and three males that hatched between mid-April and May – waddled, walked and worked their way past hundreds of excited guests, before ceremoniously taking their first swim at their new home on Penguin Island.

Today's Top Stories

more from World