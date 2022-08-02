English
Portugal
no comment

TAP pilots protesting against working conditions

More than 400 pilots from the Portuguese airline TAP marched silently from Lisbon airport to the company's headquarters for better working conditions.

Excuse me" I am a TAP pilot: "I have no rights". "I am a TAP pilot and I am also a taxpayer", was what was written on their placards.

They accuse the company of mismanagement, of promoting bad relations with workers and of banning plenary meetings.

In a statement, TAP Air Portugal said it regretted not being able to reach an agreement with its pilots, "who are essential" to the company.

