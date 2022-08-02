More than 400 pilots from the Portuguese airline TAP marched silently from Lisbon airport to the company's headquarters for better working conditions.

Excuse me" I am a TAP pilot: "I have no rights". "I am a TAP pilot and I am also a taxpayer", was what was written on their placards.

They accuse the company of mismanagement, of promoting bad relations with workers and of banning plenary meetings.

In a statement, TAP Air Portugal said it regretted not being able to reach an agreement with its pilots, "who are essential" to the company.