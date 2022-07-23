Another week, another selection of No Comment videos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was left awkwardly waiting and fidgeting by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of talks in Tehran on Tuesday. Hands clasped, mouth twitching and his stance shifting, the Russian leader had to wait for 50 seconds before Erdogan appeared.

An area nine kilometres long and eight kilometres wide was ablaze on Monday near France's "Dune de Pilat," Europe's highest sand dune, turning picturesque landscapes, popular campsites and pristine beaches into a scorching mess.

A strike in the heart of the residential area of Kramatorsk on Tuesday has set fire to a building and left one dead and six injured with at least one in serious condition, according to local authorities.

Footage shot by citizens and firefighters revealed the magnitude of the wildfires that have been burning in Spain over the past few days. Train passengers were left fearful as they travelled past burning wildfires on Monday in the northwestern Zamora province.

In the province of Zaragoza, another citizen was driving back home late on Tuesday when he came across towering flames bordering the A2 highway.

As Europe is under the grip of an unprecedented heatwave, rain storms caused flash floods, temporarily closed roads and highways, and stranded drivers in areas of New York City on Monday.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held his last Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday. "I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby. Thank you," Johnson said at the end as he received a standing ovation in The House of Commons before leaving the chamber.

