English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

euronews_icons_loading
Anti-government demonstrators in Hungary
no comment

Anti-government protesters block Budapest road

Anti-government demonstrators in Hungary blocked one of the capital's main thoroughfares during morning rush-hour traffic Monday, the latest in a series of protests against recent changes to the country's tax code that have carried on for nearly a week.

The crowd, made up largely of food delivery couriers on bicycles and scooters, blocked traffic in both directions on one of Budapest's main bridges over the Danube River.

Many demonstrators were independent entrepreneurs affected by legislative changes passed by Hungary's parliament last week, which they believe will result in major tax hikes or a loss of work.

Today's Top Stories

more from World