California's Portuguese community keeps bullfighting alive without bloodshed.
Just like any other Portuguese bullfight, the elegant rider deftly guides his horse around the charging bull's horns, before bending down to plant a bandarilha in its spine. Except that no blood is spilled -- the small spear is velcro-padded, and sticks to a cushion attached to the bull's back -- and most of the spectators' cheers are in English. The scene takes place in Turlock, a small town in the heart of rural California, where tens of thousands of Portuguese-Americans have lived for decades, keeping the traditions of their ancestral homeland alive, not least bullfighting.

