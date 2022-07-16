This week, the world has peered further into the universe and witnessed a lucky pilot smoothly landing on a motorway.

An unlucky bear was no match for koi carp that spooked him out of his bathing spot.

In Sri Lanka, protesters stormed the presidential palace and took a dip in the royal pool.

Wildfires continue to rage across Portugal as the European continent is gripped by an unprecedented heatwave.

Thousands came together in Paris on Thursday night to watch a grand fireworks display, the final spectacle of France's national holiday Bastille Day.

For some, it was a welcome distraction from the struggles of pandemic restrictions or anxiety over the war in Europe.

