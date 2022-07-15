Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a rare public appearance on Friday, visiting a hospice in the south England county of Kent.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was joined by Princess Anne, formally launched the new Thames Hospice building - a facility which has seen many royal visitors.

During the visit she spoke to a woman with stage 4 cancer who was receving respite care, and unveiled a plaque bearing her name.

The facility, which was formerly based in Windsor, was opened by the Queen in 1987, and has been visited in the past by Diana, Princess of Wales.