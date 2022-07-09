This week, Spain has seen the great come back of San Fermin's Race of Bulls, for the delight of some, but also greatly criticised by others -- some protesters demonstrated dressed as dinosaurs to denounce this "prehistoric" tradition.

Some other kind of race took place in Finland, the "wife-carrying race," as well as another competition in which contestants have to eat as many hot dogs as possible in a limited amount of time - welcome to the United States.

But this week has also seen some floods bringing up plastic pollution in Brazilian rivers.

Finally, tourists came to the top of Mount Azmar in Iraq to watch paragliders take to the sky.

