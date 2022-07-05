English
Police use water cannons on students protesting in Chile
no comment

Police use water cannons on students protesting in Chile

A small group of student protesters took to the streets of the Chilean capital on Monday to demand better conditions in schools as the Constitutional Convention delivered to the president a proposal for a new constitution.

The small crowd blocked the streets as they marched with large banners with messages alluding to the Constitutional Convention, calling it a "majamama," which colloquially in Chile is considered to be something that is sneaky and deceptive.

Chileans will vote on the proposal in a plebiscite in September.

If approved, it will replace the one imposed by the military dictatorship 41 years ago.

The students protesting say they don't believe in the constituent process.

