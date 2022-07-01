Legislation to open marriage to same-sex couples passed the Swiss Parliament in December 2020.

The law was challenged in a referendum on 26 September 2021 by opponents of same-sex marriage and was approved with the support of 64% of voters and a majority in all 26 cantons.

The law went into force on 1 July 2022.

Some couples have chosen the earliest possible date to convert the registered partnership into marriage. Stefano Perfetti and Luca Morreale are the first couple at the Register office in Zurich, canton Zurich.