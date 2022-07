In Ukraine, this is the cemetery of heroes. In this ocean of blue and yellow, each grave has its flag. Ukraine claims to be losing between 100 and 200 fighters a day, men between 20 and 50 years old.

In Sloviansk, in the Donbass , you only have to read the dates of birth on the graves to confirm this. On the morning of Thursday 30 June, a young man of 26, fatherless and motherless, was buried by his fellow soldiers.