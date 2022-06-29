The battle of the wine of Haro in northern Spain returns after a two-year break due to Covid-19.

This wine battle takes place on Saint Peters Day (Dia de San Pedro), which is June 29th every year.

This tradition dates back to a possible legal dispute with the nearby town of Miranda de Ebro over the ownership of some cliffs. After a mass, this peaceful battle starts with both sides throwing litres of wine at each other non-stop.

According to the organisation, around 40,000 litres of wine have been used in the wine fight and 5,000 people have participated in the event.