Hundreds of protesters rallied across Spain on Sunday to condemn the death of at least 23 migrants by the Moroccan border fence in the aftermath of an attempted mass crossing into a Spain on Friday June 24 by some 2,000 migrants.

The Moroccan Human Rights Association shared videos on social media that show dozens of exhausted migrants piled up lying on the ground, many of them motionless and a few bleeding, as Moroccan security forces stood over them.