Rescuers remove 500kg bomb from roof in Kharkiv
no comment

Ukraine: Rescuers remove 500kg bomb from roof in Kharkiv

Ukrainian rescuers removed a 500-kilogram air-dropped bomb from the roof of a residential building in Kharkiv on Thursday.

The bomb was dropped on the building in the neighbourhood of Saltiv three months ago.

Deminers had removed the detonator of the bomb the day after it was dropped, but continuous shelling in the region made the removal of the shell impossible until now.

"Currently, the city is relatively calm and allowed to carry out these works," head of humanitarian demining unit Ihor Ovcharuk said. "When there was shelling and a direct war in Kharkiv city, these works were usually not done by anyone."

