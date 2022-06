Aida has been the first opera staged in the Arena in 1913 and since then it has been the most loved and present in Verona opera seasons.

11 dates have been set for Verdi’s Aida from 18th June to 4th September 2022.

On Saturday (June 18th) Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska debuted with a main role at the Arena. She was also joined by tenor Murat Karahan (Radamès) and by mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk (Amneris).