In the middle of wild nature, near high cliffs and waterfalls, a modern, high-tech construction has opened.

Spanning the Dashbash Canyon, a 240-metre glass bridge has been built in the south region of Georgia.

Visitors are already arriving, gingerly stepping across the glass panels beneath their feet.

The transparent walkway gives an unusual view of the lush green trees below.

Construction started in 2019 and received 120 million GEL (39 million US dollars) investment from Israeli Company Kass Land.

It officially opened for visitors on 14 June.

Tickets to the bridge and canyons start from 29 GEL (1 US dollar).

For adrenalin junkies, a zipline bike ride is another attraction at the site.

The tourist centre at the Dashbash Canyon aims to tap into a growing market of people who are looking for destinations in the wilderness.

Tsalka is still relatively unknown on the tourist trail, but investors hope this eye-catching attraction will bring more visitors to the area.

In addition to the glass bridge, the Kass Land complex includes paths to the canyon and its waterfalls, panoramic views, a giant swing, bike zip lines, as well as cottages and a hotel.