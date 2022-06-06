English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Croatia 360
Davos 2022
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Green Week
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Situation 'has worsened' for Ukrainian forces in Sievierodonetsk, says governor
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Video
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 6th – Midday
Updated: 06/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Today's Top Stories
no comment
Military re-enactment parade on D-Day anniversary
A military re-enactment parade filled the French Normandy town of Sainte-Mere-Eglise on the eve of the 78th D-Day anniversary. This was the first French village to be liberated from Nazi occupation. The people here have not forgotten their gratitude.
At least 15 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot
Latest news bulletin | June 5th – Midday
Ukraine officials hit out at Macron after suggestions Russia 'should not be humiliated'
Ukraine claims it controls 'half' of Sievierodonetsk, continues to push back Russians
Latest news bulletin | June 5th – Morning
more from World
no comment
US vet. in Normandy's plea to younger generation
no comment
Military re-enactment parade on D-Day anniversary
Germany
Mercedes-Benz recalls one million cars over braking system fault fears
Germany
Hailstones pile up as heavy storms hit Germany
United Kingdom
UK PM Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence later today
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 6th – Morning