Tickets are around half the price of the existing sleeper train.

Night trains have been gaining popularity as a less stressful and more sustainable way to travel than by plane.

But their frequent high prices continue to make the option unaffordable for many travellers.

Italy is launching two new routes this summer that hope to offer cost-effective alternatives.

The trains will whisk passengers all the way from Milan in the north to Lecce in southern Puglia or Reggio di Calabria in Calabria. Just be aware of the catch.

New night trains to travel length of Italy this summer

Italy’s state operator Trenitalia will offer two new high-speed Frecciarossa services starting in mid-June.

The Milano Centrale to Lecce overnight train will take just over nine hours, departing at 10.45pm and arriving at 7.57am.

The train stops at Milano Rogoredo, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna Centrale, Foggia, Barletta, Bari Centrale, Monopoli, Fasano, Ostuni and Brindisi.

The return journey leaves Lecce at 9.05pm and arrives at Milano Centrale at 7.35am.

The service starts on 21 June and runs on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lecce's cathedral and the Basilica di Santa Croce are two of the most ornate structures rich with carvings of religious scenes, animals and foliage. Olga Angelucci

There are already two IntercityNotte sleeper trains that run the same route. But the new Frecciarossa train is faster by several hours and around half the price - tickets start from €29.90 one way.

Another overnight service will begin on 21 June and run from Milano Centrale to Reggio di Calabria in the southwestern region of Calabria.

This will take nearly 11 hours, departing at 9.20pm and arriving at 8.11am. The train stops in Milano Rogoredo, Reggio Emilia, Bologna Centrale, Firenze S. M. Novella, Paola, Lamezia Terme Centrale, Rosarno and Villa S. Giovanni.

There is currently no direct night train that runs this route, though there is a similar Frecciarossa that runs during the day. Prices start at €39.90.

So what’s the catch?

The prices seem dreamy, but there’s a snag.

There are no couchettes or cabins on the train so you’ll be sitting upright for the whole journey. There is also no dining car, but there is a bar with snacks, sandwiches and drinks.

You can, however, choose Business class which offers comfier, bigger seats, free WiFi and free snacks from €44.90 on the Milan-Lecce route and €54.90 on the Milan-Reggio di Calabria route.

Wake up in two of southern Italy’s most beautiful cities

Lecce near the tip of Italy’s Puglia region is famous for its honey-hued Baroque buildings in a unique style known as barocco leccese.

The cathedral and the Basilica di Santa Croce are two of the most ornate structures rich with carvings of religious scenes, animals and foliage.

Local restaurants serve a cucina povera with dishes like fried aubergine balls and orecchiette pasta with turnip tops.

The city of Reggio di Calabria close to Italy’s southwestern tip is home to one of the country’s top archaeological museums containing the Riace Bronzes, a pair of ancient, life-size Greek statues.

You won’t go hungry here either with rich spicy dishes like ‘nduja pork sausage spread and piquant pecorino cheese.