Immerse yourself in Japan with this new digital nomad visa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan is gearing up to launch a digital nomad visa next month. It will allow citizens of 49 nations, including EU member states, to stay in the country for up to six months.

With buzzing cities, diverse natural landscapes and world-renowned pop culture, Japan is the perfect place to combine work and travel.

The country is increasingly opening up to foreigners in the hopes of boosting its economy and international competitiveness, which are threatened by its ageing population.

Over two million foreign nationals now work in the country - the highest number ever, according to Japan’s labour ministry.

Here’s everything you need to know about Japan’s new digital nomad visa, including who can apply and what the conditions are.

Who can apply for Japan’s digital nomad visa?

Citizens of 49 countries and territories are eligible to apply for Japan’s digital nomad visa. These include nations that have signed a tax treaty with the country or that are visa-exempt when visiting Japan.

All EU countries are included, along with Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkiye and the UK.

Outside of Europe, Australians, South Koreans, Singaporeans and people from the US are among the other citizens who can apply.

The visa targets highly skilled professionals - especially those working in IT. It will be granted for ‘designated activities’, including working remotely for a company outside of Japan or as a self-employed freelancer for clients abroad. This is expected to also apply to YouTubers making revenue from overseas advertisers.

How much do you need to earn for Japan’s digital nomad visa?

Applicants for Japan’s digital nomad visa must have an annual income of at least 10 million Japanese Yen (€62,672).

They must also have private health insurance.

The visa allows remote workers to stay in the country for up to six months - double the 90 days currently allowed for visa-free ‘short-term visitors’, who are technically not permitted to work during their stay. It can only be renewed six months after leaving the country, meaning consecutive stays won’t be possible.

Children and spouses will be allowed to accompany digital nomads during their stay in Japan, provided they are also covered by private medical insurance.

However, applicants will not be eligible for residency and will not be permitted to rent long-term accommodation.

The proposed visa is now open to public comment before it is expected to launch by the end of March.