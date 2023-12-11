Kelaghayis are one of the most famous headdresses in the world. And they are still handmade by the few skilled masters who live in Basgal. Another stop on the Silk Road is the historic gem of Sheki, with its beautiful palaces, caravanserais and its tasty Sheki halva.

Basgal, a small village hidden in the Azerbaijani mountains, is one of the stops on the Great Silk Road and was a key location for the silk weaving industry. It is not surprising, then, that the destination is home to the art of making the Kelaghayi – a silk headscarf and one of the most ancient headdresses in the world.

Kelaghayis are a symbol of beauty, respect and loyalty, and embody Azerbaijan's culture and traditions.

In this episode of Explore Azerbaijan, Cinzia Rizzi meets one of a select few Kelaghayi masters who shows her the steps that go into making the piece of art.

She then heads to Sheki, another stop on the Silk Road. Once the capital of the powerful Sheki Khanate (the territory ruled by a khan), this historical gem still reflects the wealth generated by the silk industry in the past.

One of the must-visit places in Sheki is the summer residence of the Sheki Khans – a UNESCO World Heritage Site with miniature paintings and Shebeke stained glass. And you can’t leave this small town without tasting the local sweet treat: the Sheki halva.