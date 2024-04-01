Safranbolu is a Turkish town with fairytale Ottoman houses where ‘red gold’ grows in abundance

Safranbolu is a beautifully-preserved town in Northern Türkiye. We are going to discover its rich history, uncover the secrets of the spice that gives it its name, and find out more about one of the deepest canyons in the world.

In this episode of Explore Türkiye, Euronews presenter Cinzia Rizzi visits the charming north of the country. She’s in Safranbolu, a “museum town” with typical Ottoman houses. Thanks to its Outstanding Universal Values, the town was included in UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1994.

Strolling through Safranbolu’s streets you may feel like you’re in a fairytale, with the houses, which started to be constructed at the beginning of the 18th century, remaining well-preserved. The Cinci Han – now a hotel - used to provide lodgings for merchant traders on the Silk Road, while the Cinci Hamamı bathhouse offered them a place to relax.

Safranbolu’s name originates from its connection to saffron, one of the world’s most expensive spices. Today, around 30 farmers grow Safranbolu Safranı saffron crocuses, which recently received geographical indication registration from the EU. Cinzia visits a family-run farm to learn more about the so-called “red gold” that can be used for flavouring food, dyeing, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

In this Turkish region, nature also takes centre stage thanks to several impressive canyons. In the Kastamonu district, around 100 km from Safranbolu, lies one of the deepest canyons in the world: the Valla Canyon, which stretches 12 km north and whose cliff walls reach up to 1,200 m in height. Once you enter the canyon, the only way to get out is by crossing it until you reach the end.