The southeastern region of Lankaran is home to natural hot springs and Azerbaijan's national drink. Come with us as we relax in a luxury resort, test treatments, and discover the process of tea making.

The Lankaran region in southeastern Azerbaijan is nestled between the Caspian Sea and the Talysh mountains. It’s home to numerous hot springs or Istisu, where locals have been healing themselves for centuries.

In this episode of Explore, our presenter Cinzia Rizzi visits the Lankaran Springs Wellness Resort, which has taken things to a whole new level while still maintaining a natural approach.

You can enjoy pools filled with hot spring water that comes from the ground at 45 to 46 degrees Celcius, take a Finnish sauna or a Turkish bath. The resort also goes all-in on treatments like hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and the lesser-known Naftalan-paraffin therapy, which aims to relieve pain and have healing and restorative effects.

This Azerbaijan region is also home to the national drink chay or tea. The subtropical climate, humidity and fertile soil in this area make it a great place to grow tea.

We take a look at the entire process of making the drink, from picking the leaves to pouring it into the classical pear-shaped glass cups.