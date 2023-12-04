In Azerbaijan's Shamakhi region, there really is something for everyone. From stunning nature walks to the biggest space observatory in the country, and an airborne adventure that's sure to blow you away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pirgulu State Reserve is a nature park located close to Shamakhi, about 130km west of Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital. This natural reserve at the eastern edge of the Greater Caucasus was established in 1968.

Our presenter Cinzia Rizzi takes a hike through its thick forests and mesmerising landscapes.

Hiking isn’t the only attraction in the region. Local authorities are promoting tourism by offering an activity that doesn't require you to stay on the ground: a ride in a hot air balloon.

The first Hot Air Balloon Festival in Azerbaijan was held in Shamakhi last June when the sky was lit up with balloons of different shapes, colours, and designs, giving participants a chance to experience the thrill of a balloon ride.

Shamakhi is also one of the largest winemaking centres in Azerbaijan. The surrounding hills produce famous wines and cognacs, recognised all over the world.

Favourable conditions when it comes to the soil and the climate have enabled viticulture to spread in the region for thousands of years. And now the practice is entering a new era with winemakers producing the country's first organic wines that have EU certification.

Click on the video player above to watch the full story.