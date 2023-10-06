Amid the ongoing bedbug crisis in Paris, an expert has claimed the parasite could already be spreading in the UK.

After bedbug sightings on trains and cinemas in France, an expert is warning that the blood-sucking parasites could be hitching a ride to the UK on the Eurostar.

The international rail company says it is taking swift action to prevent the bedbugs infesting its trains.

But some fear that the insects could already be in homes in London.

Here’s what you should know about reducing the risk of spread if you’re travelling back from France.

Will bedbugs travel from France to the UK?

David Cain, a molecular biologist and founder of extermination firm Bed Bugs Ltd, has said he has already traced bedbugs found in London to Paris.

The pest control expert said a person who reported bedbugs in their London home had “been on the Eurostar a week before.”

He added that this is not a new problem.

“I have known people go on day trips to Paris not even staying in hotels or other high-risk activities and come back with them,” he told UK newspaper the Independent.

“Paris has been a popular link for the last six years.”

How is the Eurostar tackling the bedbug spread?

Eurostar has said it is intensifying cleaning efforts across its network of trains.

Passengers can expect “preventative treatments” to ensure bedbug-free journeys including hot water to clean upholstery and the option for additional disinfection upon request.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers is always our number one priority and the presence of insects such as bedbugs on our trains, is extremely rare,” a spokesperson said.

How can you tell if you’ve got bedbugs?

If you are staying in Paris or have recently been to the French capital, you may want to look out for signs of possible infection.

These include bites on areas of skin exposed while you’re sleeping including face, neck and arms.

You may notice spots of blood on your bedding and little brown spots on furniture from bedbug droppings.

Bedbug bites can be raised and itchy and often in a line or grouped together. They usually clear up on their own in a week or so but there are some ways you can alleviate the effects.

The NHS advises putting something cool on the bites, keeping the affected area clean and (easier said than done) not scratching to avoid infection.

How can you treat a bedbug infestation?

Bedbugs are difficult to eradicate especially as they are becoming resistant to some insecticides.

If you think you have an infestation, you should contact your local council or pest control service.

In the meantime, wash bedding and clothing at a high temperature (60C) and tumble dry on a hot setting.

You can also bag up affected bedding and clothing and put it in the freezer for three to four days.

Make sure you avoid having clutter around your bed and clean regularly.

And if you are returning from a trip, check your clothing and luggage carefully before bringing it into the house.