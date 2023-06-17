By Ruby Deevoy

From Ibiza to the Algarve, these spas are offering cannabis-derived CBD treatments.

Cannabis-derived CBD spa treatments are springing up across Europe.

From Scotland to Switzerland, hotels are jumping on the trend to bring an added level of relaxation to your stay.

No, a CBD massage will not get you high. But advocates say it will restore blissful balance to your body.

Ready to experience a new world of restorative wellness? Here are five of the best CBD spas to try in Europe.

Pine Cliffs Serenity Spa, Algarve, Portugal: For transcendental bliss

Tucked away among verdant pines and the famous golden, towering cliffs of the Algarve, the luxury Pine Cliffs family resort offers the first CBD treatments in Portugal in its Serenity Spa.

Choose from the ‘Body Calm’ massage (€130) for full CBD bliss, or opt for a CBD ‘Gold Age Restore’ facial (€160) to combat signs of ageing and soothe tired, irritated skin.

Each CBD treatment is carefully choreographed by spa manager Maria D’Orey using full spectrum CBD products by Ila, handmade in the Cotswolds, England.

Puente Romano Beach Resort, Ibiza, Spain: For healing massage

Guests at Puente Romano in Ibiza can experience a 50-minute CBD Therapy by KLORIS (from €235). They also get access to the indoor pool and hydrotherapy facilities, including herbal steam room, dry sauna, cold water plunge pool, iced fountain and experience showers.

A unique multi-layer treatment, the CBD therapy includes a lifestyle consultation to allow for a bespoke treatment plan to be created.

Combining therapeutic soundscapes, expertly designed with relaxing frequencies, with the use of healing massage techniques, the treatment helps guide couples into a state of relaxation and a renewed sense of mental positivity.

Unwind in the pool after a treatment at Puente Romano. Puente Romano Beach Resort

Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland: For immersive CBD spa experiences

Luxury CBD brand, OTO, has brought its immersive CBD spa experiences to Scotland’s five-star Gleneagles Hotel.

Here, you can experience OTO’s signature massages, alongside a restorative facial (from €165) and new ‘CBD Glow Therapy’ which are designed to either re-energise, rejuvenate or balance, depending on your individual needs.

Offered as 50-minute and 80-minute options, the massage delivers the optimum dose of CBD, alongside the use of hand-crafted bamboo, sound therapy and the art of crystal healing, that work to deliver both psychological and physical effects.

SchlossHotel, SchlossSpa, Zermatt, Switzerland: For apres ski unwinding

SchlossHotel is the first hotel in Switzerland to use the hemp-derived active ingredient CBD in a spa. The onsite spa uses luxury products from Kiara Naturals and even serves CBD tea to enhance the experience.

It offers a wide range of CBD treatments (from €80), including a CBD scrub and peeling body wrap, sensorial massage and facial. SchlossHotel also boasts the country’s first CBD hemp sauna to help you unwind after hitting the slopes.

Weavers’ House Spa, Suffolk, England: For a stress-free stay

Weavers House Spa at The Swan at Lavenham Hotel offers a calming and anti-inflammatory CBD massage, designed to target muscle pain and melt away tension using the power of warmed jade wave stones.

The spa treatments (from €129) utilise Temple Spa's ‘Stress Not’ CBD balm, which naturally eases muscle stiffness and calms busy minds, giving you a moment of blissful respite.

You can also upgrade your experience to 90 minutes to include a signature face and scalp massage using Temple Spa's CBD skin booster facial oil ‘Light Relief’

Ruby Deevoy was a guest of Pine Cliffs Serenity Spa.