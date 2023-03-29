Paris is a classic springtime destination.

But this capital city, along with the rest of France, is currently seeing protests and strikes over an increase in retirement age. Rubbish has piled up on the streets of Paris, flights have been cancelled and public transport heavily disrupted.

So what does this mean for anyone planning to visit the country in the coming weeks?

Here’s everything you need to know about travelling to France right now.

What is happening in France and where are the biggest protests?

President Emmanuel Macron is raising the pension age in France from 62 to 64. A lot of people are angry about the change - particularly because Macron used his constitutional powers to push it through without a vote.

The pension reform has triggered massive strikes and protests across the country. Big cities like Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux have seen the biggest actions with some leading to violent clashes with police in recent weeks.

People in most sectors including transport workers, rubbish collection and teachers have been taking part in the strikes.

Demonstrators march against French President Emmanuel Macron's push to move back France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64. AP Photo/Bob Edme

How have strikes impacted travel in France?

The latest countrywide strike took place on 28 March. Unions have announced that the next day of mass action will be the 6 April but walkouts and protests are sometimes taking place with just a few days' notice.

With around one or two strike days a week, public transport and trains have been heavily affected. Tuesday’s action led to cancellations for Eurostar and TGV train services. Protestors on the platform at Paris’ Gare de Lyon caused services to be delayed.

And airports have been hit too. Paris Orly, Marseille and Toulouse suffered some of the worst effects and are likely to see the continued impact of strikes until Friday. Flights at Lyon, Bordeaux and Nantes airports will also be disrupted until the end of the week.

A majority of the affected flights have been short-haul trips within Europe and domestic routes. Most long-haul flights haven’t been impacted by the strikes.

If you are planning to travel to or within France while the protests over pension reforms are ongoing, it's worth checking with your travel operator to see what delays and disruptions you might face.

Is it safe to visit Paris right now?

After British King Charles III's first state visit to Paris was indefinitely postponed, you might be wondering if it is safe to travel to the French capital.

Protest days have led to violent clashes with police in recent weeks with thousands of people taking to the streets of Paris.

But there aren’t currently any travel warnings in place for France. Visitors are instead being advised to monitor the situation and check for updates before they leave.

The UK Foreign Office says that “protests could turn violent and/or continue. These could lead to disruptions to road travel.”

Currently, you are far more likely to suffer from travel disruption than anything else.

Eiffel Tower in the background as a protester sits on a street light during a demonstration at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris. AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Can I still visit the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre?

The Eiffel Tower and the Louvre were closed this week amid ongoing protests.

The Louvre is usually closed on Tuesdays so workers decided to strike on Monday instead. They blocked the doors, preventing visitors from entering and forcing the famous art museum to close.

The Eiffel Tower was closed due to the demonstrations on Tuesday too. The attraction’s website confirmed that it would not be open and advised anyone with tickets for the 28 March to check their email.

If a visit to one of France’s most famous attractions is on your itinerary, it's worth checking opening hours and closures before you go.

When will protests in France end?

The simple answer is that nobody knows. The protest on the 28 March was the 10th time since January that unions have called for mass walkouts. And now another is planned on 6 April.

The disruption could even continue into the summer if there is no resolution to the objections over pension reforms.